UPDATE 2-Apple sends warning to banks with Australian mobile payments decision
* Banks wanted access to Apple's contactless payment technology
DETROIT, June 28 Chrysler Group LLC said it began commercial production this week of its all-new 2014 Jeep Cherokee in Toledo, Ohio.
The 2014 Cherokee, which shares many of its mechanical components with Chrysler's Dodge Dart sedan, will begin reaching U.S. dealers in August, according to Jeep boss Mike Manley.
Production of the new Cherokee should reach higher volumes in September, Manley said Friday at a media briefing outside Detroit.
Chrysler is an affiliate of Fiat SpA.
* Banks wanted access to Apple's contactless payment technology
SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 The U.S. judge overseeing a blockbuster case over self-driving car technology suggested Uber could face an injunction if a key Uber executive does not testify for fear of exposing himself to criminal prosecution, according to a transcript seen by Reuters.
TAIPEI, March 31 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, led by the semiconductor and transportation indexes as the Taiwan dollar continued to weaken further from a near-29-month high posted earlier this week. Asian shares were mixed on Friday, with the dollar extending overnight gains on signs of strong U.S. economic growth. As of 0306 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.16 percent to 9,832.80 points, after closing down 0.1 percent in the previous session. T