By Deepa Seetharaman

TOLEDO, Ohio, Nov 16 Chrysler Group LLC, the U.S. automaker majority-owned by Fiat SpA FIA.MI, will invest $1.7 billion to develop and build the next generation of its Jeep sport-utility vehicle to debut in 2013.

The Jeep SUV will be built on a broader platform based on the Alfa Romeo Giulietta, a car built by Fiat that will also underpin Chrysler's forthcoming car and sedan lineup.

This joint platform is the linchpin of the next stage of Chrysler's turnaround plan, which hinges on fusing Fiat and Chrysler operations to lower costs and expand the companies' reach around the world.

Chrysler's Jeep plant in Toledo, which currently builds the Jeep Liberty and Dodge Nitro, will build the first Jeep SUV off this platform, which will be exported globally, by 2013.

Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said four different models could be build on the Jeep SUV platform.

"It's a very large number for one vehicle," Marchionne said of the $1.7 billion investment on Wednesday.

"The reason why the money is being spent is to make sure that the architecture has all the flexibility to build additional top hats," he told reporters after a media event at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

The investment includes $500 million to expand the Jeep plant in Toledo, where Chrysler will add 1,100 jobs on a second shift in 2013 to build the new Jeep SUV.

The investment will be used to expand the existing body shop and add a 26,000 square foot metrology center, where the plant will measure the dimensions of vehicles rolling off the line to check for problems with fit and finish.

The remaining $1.2 billion will be spent on other Chrysler plants in the United States, suppliers and other costs.

Chrysler emerged from a federally funded bankruptcy in 2009 under Italian automaker Fiat, which quickly boosted its stake from 20 percent to more than 50 percent this year.

Fiat is poised to increase its stake in Chrysler by another 5 percent by year-end, bringing its total share in Chrysler to a little more than 58 percent, Marchionne told reporters.

The new jobs in Toledo will come on line in the third quarter of 2013. Marchionne described Toledo as the birthplace of the Jeep brand, the "best brand that Chrysler owns by a long stretch," Marchionne told reporters.

Marchionne said the company has not yet decided whether it will retain the Liberty name. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Matthew Lewis)