Nov 15 Chrysler Group LLC, the U.S. automaker
majority owned by Fiat SpA, said on Thursday it will
invest $238 million to boost engine and truck production in
Michigan and add up to 1,250 jobs to meet new demand.
The company is spending $198 million to make its Pentastar
V6 engine at the Mack I Engine Plant, which currently builds a
larger engine for the Ram 1500 truck. Production will begin in
early 2014 and Chrysler may add up to 250 jobs there, subject to
market conditions.
The automaker is spending $40 million to install a flexible
production line at its Trenton North plant, which can build both
the V-6 engine and the Tigershark four-cylinder engine.
Chrysler also will add 1,000 new jobs on a third shift at
its Warren Truck Assembly Plant, which builds the 2013 Ram 1500
truck.