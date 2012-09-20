DETROIT, Sept 20 A worker was stabbed to death Thursday morning during a fight inside a Chrysler Group LLC plant in Detroit, the company said.

"Chrysler Group is deeply saddened by events that occurred at its Jefferson North Assembly plant this morning," Chrysler said in a statement on Thursday.

"Two employees were involved in an altercation inside the plant. One employee was stabbed and unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. The Detroit Police Department is currently investigating. Production has been suspended for this morning and employees are being released."

Chrysler makes the Jeep Grand Cherokee at the plant.