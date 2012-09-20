* Chrysler has canceled second shift
* Production to resume on Friday
By Deepa Seetharaman and Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 20 A worker was stabbed to death
on Thursday morning after an argument inside a Chrysler Group
LLC plant in Detroit, and a coworker suspected of
killing him was later found dead, apparently having shot
himself, police and the company said.
Work at the Jefferson North Assembly plant was quickly
suspended for the first shift and the plant was locked down.
Employees were released at around 10 a.m. once police
determined it was safe for them to leave the plant, Chrysler's
manufacturing chief Scott Garberding told a news conference.
Chrysler also canceled Thursday's second shift that normally
reports in the late afternoon. Grief counselors were called to
the plant on Thursday, and production was due to resume on
Friday.
The two workers, who were not identified by Chrysler or
Detroit police, had an "ongoing" dispute, but Detroit Police
Inspector Dwane Blackmon said the nature of their problems was
unclear.
Police said that at around 7:50 a.m., one worker confronted
and stabbed the other, a former union shop steward, near a
loading dock. The suspect in the stabbing quickly left the
plant. "Based on what I believe, there was a definite intention
on stabbing this individual," Blackmon said.
The stabbing victim died at the plant. The suspect was later
found dead in a black Jeep parked on Belle Isle, an island park
on the Detroit River. He died of a self-inflicted gun shot,
Blackmon said.
Blackmon described the incident as "isolated." Chrysler does
not have metal detectors at the plant, but Garberding said the
company would review its safety procedures.
Chrysler makes Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Dodge Durango
sport utility vehicles at the plant, which was built in 1991.