DETROIT Nov 26 Chrysler Group LLC,
which popularized the minivan nearly 30 years ago, will showcase
an upscale version of its Chrysler Town & Country family minivan
at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week.
The 2013 Town & Country S includes a standard Blu-Ray DVD
player as well as a black chrome grill and black interior. The
minivan is the third Chrysler model to join the automaker's "S"
lineup after the 200 and 300 sedans.
Earlier this month, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told
reporters that the automaker was "more or less" on track to
launch a redesigned minivan by 2014. The company is the dominant
player in the minivan segment, which it launched in 1983 under
former CEO Lee Iacocca.
"We have spent an inordinate amount of time looking at that
market," Marchionne said, adding that the new minivan has been
tested in consumer clinics for more than a year.
U.S. minivan sales peaked in 2000 at just over 1.3 million
and today's sales are about half that, due in part to higher
gasoline prices and the "soccer mom" stigma - that only families
favor them. Over the last several years, Chrysler's U.S. rivals,
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, stopped
production of their less-popular minivans.
This month, Ford unveiled a version of its Transit Connect
commercial van that includes sliding doors and other features
seen in traditional minivans, but the second-largest U.S.
automaker has opted to call the van a "people mover" instead.
Chrysler launched a sportier version of its Dodge Caravan
last year to broaden its appeal. The model, called the "man
van," features an all-black interior, wider tires and a stiffer
suspension.