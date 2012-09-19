Sept 19 Chrysler Group LLC and majority owner Fiat SpA have opened parts distribution warehouses in Japan, Australia and Russia under the Mopar brand, the companies said on Wednesday.

The move completes the transition of Chrysler distribution centers from the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company's former owner, Daimler AG.

There are now 52 distribution centers for Fiat and Chrysler globally, each of them under the companies' Mopar service, parts and customer-care brand.

The Japan warehouse opened on Sept. 1, and the Australia and Russia warehouses opened in July.

Previously, Fiat had its own distribution centers, and they are now under the Mopar brand, said Mopar spokesman Bryan Zvibleman.

The warehouses are to support dealerships in the three countries, said Pietro Gorlier, president and chief executive officer of the Mopar brand.

The 11,000-square-meter (118,404-square-foot) Japan distribution center is in Yokohama and will move parts to 145 outlets, Mopar said.

The 10,000-square-meter Australian center in Port Melbourne, Victoria, will serve 75 dealer locations.

In Russia, a 4,500-square-meter warehouse will serve nearly 140 dealers.

Mopar opened distribution centers in Shanghai and Dubai last year and in Brazil and Argentina earlier this year.