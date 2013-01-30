Russia's Yandex to close offices in Ukraine's Odessa and Kiev -RIA
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's top search site Yandex has decided to close its offices in the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Odessa, RIA news agency cited the company as saying on Thursday.
DETROIT Jan 30 Chrysler Group LLC predicted that U.S. industry auto sales would reach 15.5 million this year, including medium and heavy trucks, up 4.7 percent from last year's better-than-expected performance.
The smallest U.S. automaker, which reported fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, also said its U.S. pension plan was underfunded by $7.67 billion at the end of last year, up from a shortfall of $5.37 billion in 2011.
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's top search site Yandex has decided to close its offices in the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Odessa, RIA news agency cited the company as saying on Thursday.
* Ferratum Oyj says Dorval Asset Management now holds 1.1 million shares in Ferratum, representing 5.09% of total issued share capital of Ferratum. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: