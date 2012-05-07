May 7 Chrysler Group is recalling some 127,350
current model Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles in the
United States and Canada due to potential problems in electrical
stability control and anti-lock braking systems, the company and
U.S. safety regulators said.
Chrysler, majority-owned by Fiat SpA, said it was
not aware of any crashes, injuries or fires due to the issue.
The recall affects cars from the 2011-2012 model years and
produced through Dec. 20, 2011, according to a company filing
with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
A fuse in the power distribution center in the vehicles may
overheat and cause loss of control, increasing the risk of a
crash, the filing said.
Chrysler will fix the issue without charge. Recall notices
will go out this month.
The problem first surfaced in testing of a vehicle used as a
police car in Michigan, and Chrysler then checked for the same
issue with consumer-driven cars, the filing said.
The maker of the affected system is Yazaki North America
based in Canton, Michigan, near Detroit, Chrysler said. Earlier,
the company had erroneously told federal regulators the supplier
was Global Automotive Systems, which is part of Dura Automotive
Systems.
The recall affects an estimated 119,072 cars in the United
States and 8,274 in Canada.