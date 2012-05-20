May 20 Chrysler Group is recalling 67,872 Jeep
Wrangler sport utility vehicles from the 2010 model year to fix
a transmission problem that it said could lead to vehicle fires.
The automaker said in a filing with the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday that the skid
plate on certain 2010 Jeep Wrangler SUVs that protects the
transmission is also close to the catalytic converter and can
collect debris.
Should this occur, the debris can ignite without warning,
potentially resulting in a vehicle fire, Chrysler said in the
filing.
The safety recall is expected to begin this month.