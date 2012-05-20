May 20 Chrysler Group is recalling 67,872 Jeep Wrangler sport utility vehicles from the 2010 model year to fix a transmission problem that it said could lead to vehicle fires.

The automaker said in a filing with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday that the skid plate on certain 2010 Jeep Wrangler SUVs that protects the transmission is also close to the catalytic converter and can collect debris.

Should this occur, the debris can ignite without warning, potentially resulting in a vehicle fire, Chrysler said in the filing.

The safety recall is expected to begin this month.