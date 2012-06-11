June 11 Chrysler has expanded a recall regarding
corrosion on Jeep Liberty SUVs to include the 2006 and 2007
model years after recalling the 2004 and 2005 model years in
March, U.S. safety regulators and Chrysler said on Monday.
The action brings the total number of Jeep Liberty vehicles
recalled in the four model years to about 410,000. Most of those
vehicles, about 347,000, are in the United States. There are an
additional 45,000 in Canada and another 17,600 in Europe,
Chrysler said.
The two additional years add 137,176 U.S. vehicles to the
recall.
The recall affects vehicles in cold-weather areas that can
sustain a rear suspension lower control arm fracture due to
excessive conditions because of salt on roads in winter,
according to a filing with the U.S. National Highway
Transportation Safety Administration.
Such a break could lead to loss of vehicle control and a
crash, NHTSA said.
Chrysler said it was not aware of any injuries or accidents
related to the issue.
Chrysler will pay to replace rear lower control arms in the
affected vehicles.