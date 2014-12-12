DETROIT Dec 12 Chrysler Group is expanding its
U.S. recall of older-model vehicles with Takata Corp
passenger-side air bags, adding a second inflator design to the
recall and more affected regions.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
, said in a statement late Thursday that it was
recalling 208,783 vehicles by adding the second inflator family
as well as including five states and three territories. The
company said no accidents or injuries in any of its vehicles
have been linked to any Takata passenger-side inflators.
Chrysler was one of 10 automakers who began a regional
recall in June of older-model vehicles equipped with both
driver- and passenger-side Takata air bags in areas with high
humidity.
Including a recent passenger-side air bag recall involving a
single pickup truck model and a different Takata inflator
design, the total number of affected vehicles is estimated at
617,573, Chrysler said.
"Chrysler Group has not identified an inflator defect in any
of its vehicles," the company said. "However, the company is
committed - out of an abundance of caution - to replacing these
components."
U.S. safety regulators have been pushing Chrysler to expand
its recall of vehicles with Takata passenger-side air bags,
adding to the June regional recall.
On Dec. 3, Chrysler recalled 2003 Ram pickup trucks with
passenger-side bags using inflators from a product family
code-named "SPI." Officials with the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration called the move "insufficient" because it
failed to include all inflators covered by Takata's defect
information report.
The recall on Thursday covers inflators from the "PSPI"
family of Takata inflators, Chrysler said.
NHTSA officials could not be reached for a comment on
Friday.
The latest expansion adds Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana,
Mississippi, Texas, American Samoa, Guam and Saipan to a list
that initially included Florida, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the
U.S. Virgin Islands.
In addition to no injuries or accidents involving PSPI
inflators, the company has not identified a defect in the parts,
including its lab tests of nearly 600 such inflators.
The Thursday recall affects 2003 to 2005 models of Dodge and
Chrysler cars, pickup trucks and SUVs. Affected customers will
be notified, beginning Feb. 8.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)