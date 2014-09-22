DETROIT, Sept 22 Chrysler Group is recalling an
estimated 230,760 sport utility vehicles globally to install a
new part to prevent a fuel pump issue that could cause the
vehicles to stall or not start.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat, said it had discovered in
an internal review that some fuel-pump relays in certain 2011
Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs were susceptible to
deformation.
The automaker said it was unaware of any accidents or
injuries related to the issue.
The fuel-pump relay is inside an integrated power module
that helps manage other vehicle function, but none of those
other functions are affected, Chrysler said.
The recall covers an estimated 188,723 SUVs sold in the
United States, 15,898 in Canada, 7,126 in Mexico and 19,013
outside of North America, the company said.
Chrysler said it would advise customers when they can
schedule service.
