(Corrects number of vans recalled from 31,497 to 21,470 in
headline and first paragraph and adds that some are in Canada)
DETROIT Oct 6 Chrysler Group said on Monday
that it is recalling an estimated 21,470 commercial full-size
vans in the United States and Canada to replace their head
restraints.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat, said the 2014-model Ram
ProMaster vans were assembled with head restraints that may
exceed the allowable gap between an occupant's head and the
restraint.
The automaker said it is unaware of any injuries, accidents
or complaints related to this issue.
Chrysler said it is expediting acquisition of replacement
parts and owners are expected to be notified next month and
advise when to schedule service at no cost to them.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit)