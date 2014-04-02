(Adds details)

April 2 Chrysler Group said on Wednesday it would recall nearly 870,000 vehicles to fix a defect in the brake systems following complaints about excessive brake-pedal firmness.

Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said the recalled vehicles will be installed with a shield to protect brake boosters from corrosion caused by water exposure.

The company said in a statement Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs, model years 2011-2014, were under inspection and brake boosters would be replaced wherever necessary.

Chrysler said it was aware of one related accident but not of any injuries. (r.reuters.com/syn28v)

About 644,354 of the total 867,795 vehicles being recalled are in the United States.

Chrysler said brake boosters used in current vehicles feature crimp joints treated with a special coating designed to resist corrosion.

Chrysler is the latest U.S. carmaker to face a big recall this year. General Motors Co has recalled 6.26 million vehicles since the start of the year. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)