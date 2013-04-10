DETROIT, April 10 Chrysler Group LLC said it is recalling more than 263,0000 vehicles globally in six separate actions.

In the largest action, the No. 3 U.S. automaker, an affiliate of Italy's Fiat SpA , said it is recalling about 139,000 cars from model years 2011 and 2012 to correct improper warning-light illumination.

After customer complaints of intermittent airbag warning-lights going on, Chrysler found the seat-side airbag wiring harness terminal that did not meet specifications.

Chrysler said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the warning-light issue.

Affected cars include the Chrysler 300, and the Dodge Charger and Challenger - including about 119,000 in the United States, 7,000 in Canada, 880 in Mexico and 11,000 outside of North America.

- Some 78,500 older-model Chrysler 4-by-2 SUVs are being recalled to brace a heat shield that can loosen and come in contact with the driveshaft, causing possible breakage over time. Chrysler will install a bracket to hold the shield in place.

The recall follows fewer than 40 complaints of broken driveshafts on the 2007 and 2008 Dodge Nitro, Jeep Liberty and the Liberty's sister models sold outside the United States.

SUVs equipped with 4-by-4 drivelines are not affected.

About 61,400 SUVs in the United States, 1,000 in Canada, 13,700 in Mexico and 2,300 outside North America are affected.

- The company is recalling about 30,000 SUVs from model-year 2012 to replace the vehicles' fuel-tank transfer tubes to ensure the proper flow of gasoline.

A worldwide material shortage forced a design change and material substitution, but Chrysler said it discovered the new material did not readily maintain the required shape and the fuel flow could be constricted. That created the potential for a stalled engine in extremely hot weather or at high altitudes.

Chrysler said it was aware of one accident related to the issue, but no injuries.

Jeep Compass and Patriot SUVs comprise this affected group, about 20,500 of which were sold in the United States, 2,300 in Canada, 50 in Mexico and 7,400 outside of North America.

- Roughly 7,000 heavy-duty Ram pickup trucks from model year 2013 are being recalled to replace the engine covers as they have less heat resistance than intended. Most of the affected trucks are still with dealers in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Chrysler said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

- The automaker is recalling 52 Dodge Dart small cars from the 2013 model year, also in the U.S. and Canadian markets, to correct an issue that may compromise the parking brake function. The cars were built over a 24-hour period in November and Chrysler said the brake calipers do not meet specification.

Forty-six of the cars are in the United States and six are in Canada.

Chrysler said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries tied to this recall as well.

It also said on Tuesday it was recalling 9,300 pickup trucks for a parking brake issue.