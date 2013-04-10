DETROIT, April 10 Chrysler Group LLC said it is
recalling more than 263,0000 vehicles globally in six separate
actions.
In the largest action, the No. 3 U.S. automaker, an
affiliate of Italy's Fiat SpA , said it is recalling
about 139,000 cars from model years 2011 and 2012 to correct
improper warning-light illumination.
After customer complaints of intermittent airbag
warning-lights going on, Chrysler found the seat-side airbag
wiring harness terminal that did not meet specifications.
Chrysler said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries
related to the warning-light issue.
Affected cars include the Chrysler 300, and the Dodge
Charger and Challenger - including about 119,000 in the United
States, 7,000 in Canada, 880 in Mexico and 11,000 outside of
North America.
- Some 78,500 older-model Chrysler 4-by-2 SUVs are being
recalled to brace a heat shield that can loosen and come in
contact with the driveshaft, causing possible breakage over
time. Chrysler will install a bracket to hold the shield in
place.
The recall follows fewer than 40 complaints of broken
driveshafts on the 2007 and 2008 Dodge Nitro, Jeep Liberty and
the Liberty's sister models sold outside the United States.
SUVs equipped with 4-by-4 drivelines are not affected.
About 61,400 SUVs in the United States, 1,000 in Canada,
13,700 in Mexico and 2,300 outside North America are affected.
- The company is recalling about 30,000 SUVs from model-year
2012 to replace the vehicles' fuel-tank transfer tubes to ensure
the proper flow of gasoline.
A worldwide material shortage forced a design change and
material substitution, but Chrysler said it discovered the new
material did not readily maintain the required shape and the
fuel flow could be constricted. That created the potential for a
stalled engine in extremely hot weather or at high altitudes.
Chrysler said it was aware of one accident related to the
issue, but no injuries.
Jeep Compass and Patriot SUVs comprise this affected group,
about 20,500 of which were sold in the United States, 2,300 in
Canada, 50 in Mexico and 7,400 outside of North America.
- Roughly 7,000 heavy-duty Ram pickup trucks from model year
2013 are being recalled to replace the engine covers as they
have less heat resistance than intended. Most of the affected
trucks are still with dealers in the U.S. and Canadian markets.
Chrysler said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries
related to the issue.
- The automaker is recalling 52 Dodge Dart small cars from
the 2013 model year, also in the U.S. and Canadian markets, to
correct an issue that may compromise the parking brake function.
The cars were built over a 24-hour period in November and
Chrysler said the brake calipers do not meet specification.
Forty-six of the cars are in the United States and six are
in Canada.
Chrysler said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries
tied to this recall as well.
It also said on Tuesday it was recalling 9,300 pickup trucks
for a parking brake issue.