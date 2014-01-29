DETROIT Jan 29 Chrysler Group LLC, which is
owned by Fiat SpA, on Wednesday said its revenue would
rise 11 percent to about $80 billion in 2014.
The American automaker that went through bankruptcy in 2009
and came out managed by Fiat, is now fully owned by the Italian
company, which reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday
below expectations of analysts.
Chrysler's fourth-quarter net income of $1.62 billion, up
329 percent from the previous year, included a $962 million
non-cash tax benefit related to the release of a valuation
allowances on deferred tax assets.
Adjusting for the one-time benefit, Chrysler's fourth
quarter net income was $659 million, compared with $378 million
a year ago.
Net revenue for 2013 was $72.14 billion, up 10 percent from
2012, and was primarily driven by an increase in vehicle
shipments, which rose to 2.6 million, up from 2.4 million in the
previous year.
Chrysler said it expects 2014 net income to be between $2.3
billion and $2.5 billion. That compares with net income of $2.76
billion in 2013, which includes the one-time tax benefit of $962
million.
