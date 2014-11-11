DETROIT Nov 11
* CORRECTED-CHRYSLER GROUP SAYS IN NHTSA DOCUMENTS THAT
POTENTIALLY DEFECTIVE
TAKATA INFLATORS ARE PART OF A LARGER GROUP OF 37.8 MILLION
(NOT 32.5
MILLION) TAKATA INFLATORS MADE BETWEEN JUNE 2000 AND JUNE
2007
* CORRECTED-CHRYSLER GROUP SAYS IN NHTSA DOCUMENTS THAT TAKATA
'HAS MADE NO
DETERMINATION OF A SAFETY DEFECT" IN THE 37.8 MILLION (NOT
32.5 MLN)
INFLATORS
* Rpt-Chrysler says will begin replacing Takata air bag
inflators in
early December on 371,264 U.S. vehicles
* Rpt-Chrysler says in documents filed with US safety
regulators at the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that first
repairs under the
capmaign will be made in parts of Florida