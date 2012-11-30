Nov 30 Chrysler group LLC said on Friday it will
pay its hourly workers represented by the United Auto Workers
union the second half of a $3,500 ratification bonus earlier
than required by a labor agreement.
The company said the early payment, which will be made on
Dec. 21, was to acknowledge the "dedication" of the workers as
the U.S. automaker's sales have grown.
Chrysler, which is controlled by Fiat, said it was
waiving the financial threshhold outlined in the labor agreement
reached with the UAW in October 2011 that would not have made
the payment possible until the first quarter of 2013.
"This waiver of the four-quarter requirement is made in
recognition of the tremendous contribution you have all made to
the performance of our facilities and to the revival of
Chrysler," Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said in a letter to
employees.
According to the agreement, Chrysler said UAW members were
to receive the bonus in two equal payments with the initial
piece paid upon ratification followed by the second payment if
certain financial goals were met for four consecutive quarters.
Chrysler said about 26,200 hourly workers represented by the
UAW are eligible for the payment. The payment is in addition to
the $500 quality-related bonus that will be paid on Dec. 7.