Aug 16 Chrysler Group LLC is recalling 1,661
2013-model Dodge Durango sport utility vehicles in the United
States and Canada because certain some airbags may not deploy in
an accident.
The recall affects 1,449 of the seven-passenger versions of
the SUVs in the United States and 212 in Canada and other
markets.
Chrysler, which is majority owned and managed by Fiat SpA
of Italy, said some of the seven-passenger versions of
the Durango may have been built with the incorrect airbag
occupant restraint control module, and in the event of a side
impact rear of the second row of seats, the supplemental side
airbag inflatable curtain behind that row might not properly
deploy. The modules were meant for the five-passenger versions
of the SUVs, but were mislabeled, Chrysler said.
Chrysler said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries
related to the issue and most of the affected vehicles are still
in the hands of dealers.
Chrysler, which will replace the module free of charge,
expects to begin the recall in September, according to documents
filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration.