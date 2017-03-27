By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, March 27 Private equity firm Cinven has
self-arranged €320m of loans backing the buyout of French
chemicals group Chryso, as the disintermediation of banks in
Europe’s syndicated leveraged loan market notches up a gear,
banking sources said.
Cinven announced on Friday it had entered into exclusive
negotiations to buy Chryso from LBO France.
The financing will be split between a €270m covenant-lite
term loan B and a €50m revolving credit facility, due to be
launched to existing lenders and relationship banks this week.
In an unusual move, Cinven has underwritten the financing
and will aim to sell the loans without instructing banks, the
sources said.
“It is extraordinary and bizarre to do this on an
acquisition financing. It is one of the first instances of banks
being fully disintermediated on a buyout,” a senior leveraged
finance banker said.
Cinven declined to comment.
Banks typically take the lead on syndicated financings for
companies owned by private equity firms. Banks underwrite the
more lucrative and risky buyout loans and work on a best efforts
basis for repricings and refinancings.
Of late, banks have come under pressure due to a pricing
squeeze as sponsors reduce what they are willing to pay banks.
There have been a few occasions where sponsors have
self-arranged more run of the mill repricings and refinancings
including KKR Capital Markets on German Hensoldt, formerly
Airbus’ Defence Electronics unit and UK forensic sciences group
LGC and Bridgepoint’s refinancing of High street sandwich chain
Pret A Manger.
However, Chryso is one of the first occasions a sponsor has
self-arranged a buyout financing, according to sources.
“The disintermediation of banks is on the increase
generally. The fact that sponsors have time to disintermediate
means there is not enough on their plate to keep them busy,” a
second senior leveraged finance banker said.
Keeping banks away from a deal can reduce the risk of a
pre-emptive bid leaking to the market. The sponsor however will
then take on the underwriting risk.
It is easier to underwrite and sell into a hot market, where
investors are eager to put money to work. Chryso’s financing is
small and the company enjoys a limited but strong investor base,
the sources said.
A €270m TLB and a €50m RCF is an increase on Chryso’s
existing financing, which includes a €168m TLB and a €40m RCF,
offering existing lenders a chance to invest in new paper.
“It can be quite good if a sponsor self arranges a deal as
they call friends and family, so you can be sure to get a good
allocation and access to scarce paper. You could also get better
pricing as a result as there are no banks pushing to get
sponsors the best terms,” a senior leveraged finance investor
said.
LIQUIDITY
The new financing will also be covenant-lite, unlike the
existing financing which has two covenants – interest cover and
total net leverage, the sources said.
Some investors have an issue with the company seeking to go
covenant-lite as the loan is small and without the backing of a
lead bank to create a market in the name, liquidity could be
negatively impacted.
“A covenant-lite loan is supposed to be liquid, if this is
placed with existing relationships, it is not a liquid loan.
Investors are prepared to accept no covenants if they can trade
out of a deal they don't like and a lead bank usually makes sure
it makes a market to ensure liquidity. Is Cinven going to
provide that liquidity?” the first senior banker said.
The investor added: “It is not the most liquid name and
liquidity is going to be limited further without a lead bank.
People know the deal but it is in a cyclical sector, it is
French and it has a slightly chequered history.”
EXTRA BUSINESS
In addition to underwriting loans, banks provide private
equity firms with access to undrawn facilities, letters of
credit, FX and interest rate swaps as well as providing
liquidity to funds, the first senior banker said.
“If the buyout funds disintermediate the banks they will
shut themselves off from all that business,” the first banker
added.
The disintermediation of banks may lead sponsors to pay up
for undrawn facilities. However, in such a hot market where
banks are desperate to put money to work, there may not be too
much pushback.
“Sponsors will still need undrawn facilities such as
revolving credits. Banks usually take a hit on these facilities
but with disintermediation, sponsors will have to pay more in
fees for the bank lines and pay up for undrawns. However, there
is a relationship angle too, so how far do we push,” the second
banker said.
LBO France acquired Chryso in October 2014 from French
private equity firm Wendel, which split up and sold off parts of
its building materials business Materis.
Headquartered in France, Chryso produces additives and
admixtures for concrete and cement. It has sales in more than
100 countries and employs around 1,130 people worldwide.
