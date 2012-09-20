* DynAgra Corp owns 4 Alberta sales outlets
* End of W.Canada grain monopoly stoking interest
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 20 CHS Inc,
the largest U.S. farm co-operative, said on Thursday that it
plans to acquire farm retail supplier DynAgra Corp, continuing
its steady move into the newly opened Western Canada grain
market.
Minnesota-based CHS expects to complete its acquisition of
DynAgra late this month. It will operate under the name CHS
DynAgra.
DynAgra has four sales offices in the Canadian province of
Alberta, where it sells fertilizer, chemicals and seed to
farmers.
Western Canada's move to an open wheat and barley market as
of Aug. 1, which ended the Canadian Wheat Board's long marketing
monopoly, has stoked interest in the region from new players.
CHS opened a small grain marketing office in Winnipeg,
Manitoba last year and began buying durum wheat to take
advantage of the end of the monopoly.
Western Canada's farm retail supply industry is dominated by
Viterra Inc, and other key players include Richardson
International Limited, Cargill Ltd, Agrium Inc
and many independent dealers.
Agrium plans to buy most of Viterra's farm retail outlets by
early 2013 following a takeover of Viterra by Swiss-based
Glencore International PLC, pending regulatory
approvals.