By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest
U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on
Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming
it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.
Minnesota-based CHS picked Jay Debertin to take over
immediately for Carl Casale, who had been CEO for six years.
Debertin, who joined CHS in 1984, previously served as executive
vice president and chief operating officer for CHS's energy and
foods business.
Last month, sources said CHS was among the largest creditors
of Brazilian commodities trader Seara Ind e Com de Produtos
Agropecuários Ltda, which filed for bankruptcy protection. CHS's
credits with Seara were estimated at around $200 million.
Debertin said in an interview it was too early to know how
the bankruptcy would affect CHS's results.
"The leadership transition occurred for a number of
different reasons. I would not look at this one as being a cause
and effect," he said about Seara Ind e Com's failure.
Major grain handlers have struggled lately to profit from
their core grain trading businesses because large global
supplies have created fewer opportunities to make money by
moving crops to areas with deficits from areas with surpluses.
In its fiscal year 2016, CHS reported net income dropped 46
percent from the previous year to $424.2 million. The company's
annual report said 2016 was the most challenging year in more
than a decade.
Earlier this month, the stock prices for rival grain
companies Archer Daniels Midland Co and Bunge Ltd
sank when they warned of troubles making money from global
trading.
ADM has shaken up its global trading unit in a bid to boost
profits.
Another competitor, Louis Dreyfus, has revamped
operations and its head of grain trading in North America will
retire at the end of the month.
Casale's spokeswoman, Valerie Martin, said he had reached
out to CHS's board to start discussions about his departure.
"Performance objectives had been completely achieved,"
Martin said. "It made sense to all involved."
