Nov 14 CHS Inc (CHSCP.O), the largest U.S. agricultural co-operative, said on Monday it posted a steep rise in quarterly earnings and a record annual profit for the 80-year-old company, led by results from its energy business.

CHS reported $206.5 million in earnings for its fourth fiscal quarter ended Aug. 31, up 34 percent from the $154.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Annual earnings nearly doubled to $961.4 million from $502.2 million in 2010, it said, and smashing the previous record of $803 million set in 2008.

Quarterly revenues also jumped to $10.6 billion, up 61 percent from $6.6 billion a year ago. Overall revenues for 2011 ended 46 percent higher at $36.9 billion.

The St. Paul, Minnesota, based CHS -- known as Cenex Harvest States until 2000 -- said energy sector earnings posted the biggest jump in its operational results.

These were led by profits at its 55,000 barrels per day oil refinery at Laurel, Montana, and the National Cooperative Refinery Association's 85,000 bpd McPherson, Kansas refinery, which CHS owns nearly 75 percent.

"CHS renewable fuels marketing and distribution business also generated record earnings," the company said, referring to ethanol and biofuels.

CHS is one of the largest suppliers of ethanol-blended gasoline and the largest retailer of E-85 ethanol fuel in the United States, according to the company website.

CHS' agribusiness segment posted a loss of $16.6 million for the quarter but annual earnings were strong, up 63 percent to reach $434.8 million do to higher grain volumes and increased margins.

Agribusiness earnings reflected a pre-tax gain of $119.7 million on the CHS sale of its investment in Multigrain AG, a Brazil-based joint venture with PMG Trading and Mitsui and Co (8031.T).

Based on 2010 results CHS in 2011 paid $227.3 million in cash patronage, equity redemptions and preferred stock dividends. In fiscal 2012, based on 2011 earnings, the company expects to return a record $421 million to its owners.

CHS supplies energy, crop nutrients, grain, livestock feed, food and food ingredients, along with business services including insurance, financial and risk-management services. (Editing by Marguerita Choy)