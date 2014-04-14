April 14 CHTC Helon Co Ltd

* Says expects Q1 net loss of about 101.8 million yuan ($16.39 million) versus net loss of 7.11 million yuan previous year due to sluggish viscose industry, prodcuts price keeps declining

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cud58v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2113 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)