InterContinental Hotels says Q1 rooms revenue growth up, CEO to retire
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire this year.
Feb 16 CHTC Helon Co Ltd
* Says may be implemented delisting risk warning after expected second year loss in 2014
