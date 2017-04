Jan 10 Sichuan Chuantou Energy Stock Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net profit up about 230 percent y/y versus net profit of 410.4 million yuan ($67.8 million) previous year

* Says sees profit jump mainly due to significant contribution from hydropower operations

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/nyr85v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)