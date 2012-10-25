* 3rd-quarter oper EPS $1.98 vs est $1.49

* Raises FY oper EPS forecast to $6.70-$6.80 from $5.70-$5.95

* Shares up 2 pct in after-market trade

Oct 25 Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp's third-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations, and the company raised its operating income forecast, as catastrophe losses fell sharply and rates increased across its businesses.

For the full year, Chubb raised its operating earnings outlook to a range of $6.70 to $6.80 per share from the range of $5.70 to $5.95 per share it had set in July. Analysts on average are expecting earnings of $6.06, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chubb said it lost $17 million on natural disasters in the third quarter, down from $420 million a year earlier. Last year was one of the worst in the insurance industry's history due to severe U.S. tornadoes that led to huge losses.

Chubb reported a net profit of $533 million or $1.98 per share, up from a profit of $298 million or $1.04 per share a year earlier.

Operating income, excluding investment gains and losses, was also $1.98 per share, largely above consensus expectations of $1.49 per share.

Combined ratio, the percentage of premium revenue an insurer has to pay out in claims, for the quarter fell to 86.3 percent from 102.6 percent last year.

Chubb shares were up 2 percent in after-market trade. They closed at $79.39 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.