BRIEF-China Fortune Financial appoints Liu Yinan will be appointed as executive director
* Says Liu Yinan will be appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Insurer Chubb Corp reported a 30 percent rise in first-quarter profit as insurance rates continued to improve in the United States.
Net profit rose to $656 million, or $2.48 per share, in the quarter from $506 million, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.
* Says Liu Yinan will be appointed as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chief Executive Marco Morelli says confident he is close to an agreement with European authorities over bank's restructuring plan