BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
April 24 Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp reported a 32 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by higher catastrophe losses related to the severe winter in the United States.
The company's net income fell to $449 million, or $1.80 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $656 million, or $2.48 per share, a year earlier.
Underwriting income fell 57 percent to $208 million. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
