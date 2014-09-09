UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Sept 9 The Chubb Group of Insurance Cos, owned by Chubb Corp, said it appointed Jalil Rehman chief executive of Chubb Insurance Co of Europe.
Rehman, who has been with Chubb for 24 years, was leading the company's international claims operations for the past nine years.
He will be based in London and report to Chris Giles, international field operations manager, the company said.
Rehman replaces Michael Casella, who will take up the new position of global alternative markets field officer.
Casella will relocate to Chubb's global headquarters in Warren, New Jersey.
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.