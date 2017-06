TOKYO Nov 28 Chubu Electric Power Co said on Monday it is delaying the start of commercial operations of the new 131 megawatt No.1 unit at its Tokuyama hydro power plant by one year to June 2015 because of extra work needed for construction.

The 22.4 MW No.2 unit at the Tokuyama plant in central Japan is set to start operations in June 2014, as planned, Japan's third-biggest power generator said in a statement. (Reporting by Risa Maeda)