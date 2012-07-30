TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co said Monday it expects to complete a tsunami wall and other steps to protect its Hamaoka nuclear plant by December 2013, one year later than planned.

The utility also said it may not be able to pay a planned dividend of 60 yen ($0.76) for the current financial year due to the cost of buying thermal fuel to run other power stations while the Hamaoka plant is idled.

Chubu Electric was ordered to shut the Hamaoka plant after last year's earthquake and tsunami triggered a radiation crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, because Hamaoka lies close to a zone where the government expects a large earthquake to strike, possibly generating a tsunami that could threaten the plant.

The crisis at the Fukushima plant, operated by Tokyo Electric Power Co, has led to a loss of public confidence in nuclear power in Japan and prompted the government to review its energy policy. ($1 = 78.6300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Risa Maeda, writing by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)