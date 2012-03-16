TOKYO, March 16 Chubu Electric Power Co said on Friday it bought 13 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas in the year to March.

President Akihisa Mizuno also said at a news conference that Chubu, Japan's third-biggest utility, would purchase a similar amount of LNG in 2012/13.

Chubu shut its sole nuclear plant in Hamaoka, which is in a quake-prone area, in May last year to meet a rare government request to do so amid concerns it could be hit by an earthquake like the March 11 disaster.

Chubu has since stepped up power generation at fossil-fuel power plants to meet demand in the central Japan area, where several auto and electronics parts factories are located.

