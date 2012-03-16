Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
TOKYO, March 16 Chubu Electric Power Co said on Friday it bought 13 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas in the year to March.
President Akihisa Mizuno also said at a news conference that Chubu, Japan's third-biggest utility, would purchase a similar amount of LNG in 2012/13.
Chubu shut its sole nuclear plant in Hamaoka, which is in a quake-prone area, in May last year to meet a rare government request to do so amid concerns it could be hit by an earthquake like the March 11 disaster.
Chubu has since stepped up power generation at fossil-fuel power plants to meet demand in the central Japan area, where several auto and electronics parts factories are located.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.