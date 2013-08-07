* Chubu to take 80 pct stake in independent Diamond Power
* Purchase is first move by major firm into rival's area
* Chubu, Mitsubishi, Nippon Paper to build power plant
(Adds confirmation, power plant details)
By Kentaro Hamada
TOKYO, Aug 7 Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co
will take control of a Tokyo-based electricity
supplier, the utility said on Wednesday, giving it market access
to the territory of troubled Fukushima nuclear plant operator
Tokyo Electric Power Co.
The move by the southwestern Japan-based Chubu Electric to
buy an 80 percent stake in the independent power producer and
supplier, Diamond Power Corp, is the first significant incursion
by one of the nation's regional electricity monopolies into
another's turf.
Each of Japan's 10 regional monopolies controls everything
from power generation to transmission in its own service area,
an arrangement that allows them to easily shut out competitors.
A government attempt in the 1990s to deregulate the market
for large users left only a small portion of electricity supply
in the hands of independent firms like Diamond Power, which is
owned by trading house Mitsubishi Corp.
A spokesman for Chubu Electric declined to disclose the
price the power firm paid for the acquisition, but the Nikkei
business daily, which like other media outlets including Reuters
reported the deal before the announcement, put the price tag at
about 1 billion yen ($10 million).
In addition, Mitsubishi, Chubu Electric, along with Nippon
Paper Industries Co, also agreed on Wednesday to build
a 10-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Shizuoka prefecture,
southwest of Tokyo, to provide electricity for Diamond Power.
Mitsubishi will take a 70 percent stake in the entity that
will own the plant, which is slated to be capitalized at 26
billion yen ($266 million), while Nippon Paper will own 20
percent and Chubu Electric will be a 10 percent stakeholder.
The plant is scheduled to start operations in May 2016.
Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, was placed under government
control last year to avoid going bankrupt following the
meltdowns at its Fukushima Daiichi plant north of Tokyo, caused
by an earthquake and tsunami that left almost 20,000 people dead
or missing in March 2011.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the
government will get directly involved in containing rising
levels of radioactive water from the mangled nuclear complex,
after earlier solely relying on Tepco.
All but two of Japan's 50 nuclear reactors have been shut
down in the wake of the disaster, leaving utilities with large
losses as they import more fossil fuel to run power stations.
($1 = 97.6050 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by James Topham; Writing by Dominic Lau;
Editing by Aaron Sheldrick, Richard Pullin and Matt Driskill)