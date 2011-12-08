* Fukushima crisis delays planned start of new reactor

TOKYO Dec 8 Chugoku Electric Power Co said on Thursday it had procured in the spot market the extra 240,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas it had planned to buy for the October-March period to make up for a fall in the use of nuclear power.

Chugoku, one of the least dependent on nuclear power among Japan's 10 regional power firms, is struggling to ensure stable power supply as the Fukushima crisis has halted construction of a planned reactor at its sole Shimane nuclear plant.

Chugoku, headquartered in Hiroshima, western Japan, had planned to start the 1,373 megawatt No.3 reactor this month as its construction was more than 90 percent complete before the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant northeast of Tokyo.

Additional safety measures are to be implemented at the No.3 reactor by the end of December, Chugoku Vice President Hirofumi Obata said at a news conference.

"We plan to conduct stress tests (on the new No.3 reactor)," Obata said, without elaborating on the timing.

The tests have been introduced in response to public fears over nuclear safety that have prevented the restart of reactors shut for routine maintenance.

"We'd like local communities to acknowledge its safety," Obata said. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)