* Fukushima crisis delays planned start of new reactor
* Chugoku says to conduct stress tests on new reactor
(Adds details)
TOKYO Dec 8 Chugoku Electric Power Co
said on Thursday it had procured in the spot market the
extra 240,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas it had planned to
buy for the October-March period to make up for a fall in the
use of nuclear power.
Chugoku, one of the least dependent on nuclear power among
Japan's 10 regional power firms, is struggling to ensure stable
power supply as the Fukushima crisis has halted construction of
a planned reactor at its sole Shimane nuclear plant.
Chugoku, headquartered in Hiroshima, western Japan, had
planned to start the 1,373 megawatt No.3 reactor this month as
its construction was more than 90 percent complete before the
March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered a radiation crisis at
Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant
northeast of Tokyo.
Additional safety measures are to be implemented at the No.3
reactor by the end of December, Chugoku Vice President Hirofumi
Obata said at a news conference.
"We plan to conduct stress tests (on the new No.3 reactor),"
Obata said, without elaborating on the timing.
The tests have been introduced in response to public fears
over nuclear safety that have prevented the restart of reactors
shut for routine maintenance.
"We'd like local communities to acknowledge its safety,"
Obata said.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)