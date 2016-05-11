PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 18
May 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 11 CHUNGHO COMNET CO.,LTD
* Says it to issue 829,870 shares of common stock through private placement, with par value of 5,000 won per share, for debt-equity swap
* Sets issue price at 7,230 won per share, to raise proceeds of 6 billion won for operations
* Listing date of May 31 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xQaE5K
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HALIFAX, England, May 18 British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would tighten laws on company takeovers and would ensure any foreign group buying important infrastructure did not undermine security or essential services if she wins next month's national election.