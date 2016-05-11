May 11 CHUNGHO COMNET CO.,LTD

* Says it to issue 829,870 shares of common stock through private placement, with par value of 5,000 won per share, for debt-equity swap

* Sets issue price at 7,230 won per share, to raise proceeds of 6 billion won for operations

* Listing date of May 31 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xQaE5K

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)