BEIJING May 6 Chunghsin Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 11

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 12 and the dividend will be paid on May 12

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LSTuIh

