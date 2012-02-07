* Q4 adj EPS $0.53 vs est. $0.51

* Q4 rev $731.1 mln vs est. $694.3 mln

* Sees 2012 EPS $2.41-$2.43 vs est $2.41

* Raises qtrly dividend by 41 pct to $0.24/shr

* Shares rise 6 pct, touch life high

Feb 7 Church & Dwight Co Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates for the fourth time in a row on strong sales in both its domestic and international markets, and the consumer goods maker forecast full-year earnings largely above market expectations.

The maker of Trojan condoms and Arm & Hammer baking soda also hiked its quarterly dividend by 41 percent to 24 cents a share.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company's shares rose 6 percent to $47.91, their highest ever level, before shedding some gains to trade at $47.37 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company said it expects its "value products, particularly in the laundry category, to benefit from the weak economy and deliver strong organic growth" this year.

However, Church & Dwight warned that high unemployment would hurt consumer spending and growth in the consumer goods sector.

The results come after bigger rival Procter & Gamble Co said in January that its products became less attractive to consumers as it did not see rivals match some of the price increases it imposed to mitigate higher commodity costs.

Church & Dwight posted a fourth-quarter profit of $63.8 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with $47 million, or 32 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 53 cents a share.

Net sales rose 11.3 percent to $731.1 million

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 51 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $694.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross margins, however, fell to 43.3 percent from 44.5 percent in the year-ago quarter, hurt by higher commodity costs.

For fiscal 2012, the company forecast earnings of $2.41 a share to $2.43 a share, while analysts were expecting $2.41 a share.