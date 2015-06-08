JAKARTA, June 8 London-listed Churchill Mining
and the Indonesian government are holding talks aimed
at reaching a settlement over a long-running dispute for one of
the world's biggest coal reserves, a source familiar with the
negotiations said.
Churchill has been embroiled in an international arbitration
battle since 2012 with Indonesia over the licensing of the East
Kalimantan coal project that is estimated by the firm to contain
2.73 billion tonnes of coal reserves.
The protracted battle comes at a time when Indonesia's
government under President Joko Widodo has been trying to
encourage more foreign investment to revive slowing growth in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
A source familiar with the talks did not give details on
negotiations but said there was an "open channel" between the
mining firm and the government.
"Based on the talks that we're having, I'd be confident that
there will be a settlement, but it's a question of what
Churchill shareholders think will be the right amount," said the
source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity
of the situation.
The case revolves around the disputed ownership of the
350-square-km (135-square-mile) mine site in East Kutai, which
the British miner says is worth around $1.5 billion.
The source said that while talks were ongoing, the legal or
arbitration route would continue.
Churchill has spent more than $10 million on its legal bid
after claiming that it had been unfairly stripped of its
licences and accused of fraud.
A verdict in the arbitration case was previously expected
in 2016, but the mining firm's shares have soared by 50 percent
after it issued a statement last week saying Indonesia was no
longer alleging it was involved in fraud.
Indonesia's attorney general's office could not be reached
for comment on the issue and Churchill's Australian office did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)