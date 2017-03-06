BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Credit asset management firm Churchill Asset Management LLC, a unit of TIAA Global Asset Management LLC, named Kevin Burke senior adviser.
Burke most recently worked as a senior managing director of private equity firm Antares Capital. He has previously held senior roles at GE Capital and Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI