Sept 10 Harbin Churin Group Jointstock Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Shenzhen jewellery company valued at 1.35 billion yuan (220.29 million US dollar) via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 450 million yuan via private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says its shares to resume trading on Sept 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1shKBd2; bit.ly/1tvOh97

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1284 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)