BRIEF-Shanghai Lisheng Racing sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 3-5 mln yuan
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 5 million yuan, compared to net loss of H1 FY 2016 (4.6 million yuan)
Sept 23 Chuying Agro-Pastoral Group Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Sept 24 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/ZbOhmc
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 5 million yuan, compared to net loss of H1 FY 2016 (4.6 million yuan)
April 28Shandong Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Co Ltd