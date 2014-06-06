BRIEF-Changchun Sinoenergy's 2016 net profit up 53 pct y/y
* Says 2016 net profit up 53.0 percent y/y at 434.8 million yuan ($63.16 million)
June 6 Chuying Agro-Pastoral Group Co Ltd
* Says it and partners to increase registered capital of its investment unit to 300 million yuan ($47.96 million) from 160 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/bur89v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2548 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says 2016 net profit up 53.0 percent y/y at 434.8 million yuan ($63.16 million)
* Says it plans to acquire a liquor firm for about 1.4 billion yuan ($203.36 million) via cash, share issue