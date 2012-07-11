* To offer 5.8 mln shares
* Will raise $70 mln at midpoint of expected price range
July 11 Chuy's Holdings Inc, which operates
Chuy's Tex Mex restaurant, said it expects its initial public
offering of 5.8 million shares to be priced at $11 to $13
apiece.
At the midpoint of the expected price range, the offering
will raise about $70 million.
The Austin, Texas-based company, founded in 1982, had
restaurants in 32 locations as of March 25.
Chuy's Holdings is backed by Goode Partners LLC, which will
hold an almost 60 percent stake in the company after the
offering.
The company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission in August to raise up to $75 million in an IPO.
In November, it increased the size of the proposed offering
to $92 million.
Several restaurant offerings are being prepped for the IPO
market on bets that investors will welcome the entry of
specialty regional chains.
Private equity-backed CKE Inc, which operates the Carl's Jr
and Hardees fast food chains, filed for an IPO in May, a week
after Joe's Crab Shack operator Ignite Restaurant Group
made a strong debut.
Ignite's shares closed more than 36 percent above their IPO
price on Wednesday.
Bloomin' Brands, which runs the Outback Steakhouse
restaurant chain, filed for an IPO in April.
Jefferies and Baird are the lead underwriters to Chuy's
Holdings' offering.