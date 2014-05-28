(Adds background, details on deal, share price)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO May 28 The Bank of Nova Scotia
said on Wednesday it plans to sell the majority of its 37
percent stake in asset manager CI Financial via a
secondary offering that could raise as much as C$2.62 billion
($2.4 billion).
The offering, one of the largest in Canadian history, will
see Scotiabank sell at least 72 million CI shares for a set
price at C$31.60 a share, raising roughly C$2.28 billion.
The syndicate of underwriters, led by Scotia Capital, RBC
Capital Markets and GMP Securities LP also have an option to buy
a further 10.8 million shares to cover over-allotments, meaning
the offering could raise over C$2.6 billion for Scotiabank.
Earlier this month Scotiabank, CI's largest shareholder,
said it planned to explore options to divest itself of some or
all of its stake in CI and redeploy the capital.
Toronto-based CI is a diversified wealth management firm and
one of Canada's largest investment fund companies. It operates
under banners such as CI Investments, United Financial, Assante
Wealth Management and Stonegate Private Counsel and had C$97.3
billion in assets under management as of April 30.
Scotiabank acquired its stake in CI from insurer Sun Life
Financial Inc in late 2008 and the value of the stake
has since risen considerably. However, since then Scotiabank and
CI have had a frosty relationship and public spats at times, and
many analysts speculated that Scotiabank would sell its stake in
CI after it bought wealth manager DundeeWealth in 2011.
CI will not receive any proceeds from the offering that will
result in Scotia booking a pre-tax gain of some C$380 million in
the third quarter of fiscal 2014. If the over-allotment option
is exercised that could lead to a gain of about C$440 million.
Scotia will retain an ownership stake of between 7.7 percent
and 11 percent in CI once the deal closes in July. Scotia plans
to use proceeds from the deal for general corporate purposes.
The deal will raise Scotia's common equity Tier 1 ratio by
between 80 basis points and 110 basis points. The bank, Canada's
third-largest, earlier this week reported a Tier 1 common equity
ratio of 9.8, higher than rivals Toronto-Dominion and
Royal Bank of Canada posted last week, and well over the
regulatory target minimum of 8 percent that comes into effect in
2016.
The sale is being structured as a bought deal at a discount
of about 6 percent to CI's closing price of C$33.65 on Wednesday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
In a bought deal, underwriters commit to purchase the entire
offering from a client and then resell it. If they resell shares
below the offer price, their margins take a hit, and they could
even lose money on the deal.
($1 = 1.0864 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Diane Craft)