BRIEF-Pulse Seismic reports Q1 loss per share c$0.04
* Qtrly total revenue increased by 54 percent to $2.7 million
Sept 3 CI GAMES :
* Said on Tuesday the Canadian Ministry of Finance has approved the liquidation of CI Games subsidiary City Interactive Canada Inc, located in Ontario, Canada
* Said distribution on both North American markets to be coordinated by the company's subsidiary in the U.S. and the company itself
* Plans to repurchase up to $2 billion of company's shares over next twelve months through a normal course issuer bid