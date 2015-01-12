Jan 12 CI Games SA :

* Said on Friday it estimated its consolidated net revenue for FY 2014 at over 100 million zlotys ($27.77 million)

* Its consolidated net debt as of Dec. 31, 2014 is estimated at minus 9 million zlotys

($1 = 3.6016 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)