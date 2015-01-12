BRIEF-Abc Motors Company declares interim dividend
* Says declared an interim dividend of 1.50 rupees per ordinary share
Jan 12 CI Games SA :
* Said on Friday it estimated its consolidated net revenue for FY 2014 at over 100 million zlotys ($27.77 million)
* Its consolidated net debt as of Dec. 31, 2014 is estimated at minus 9 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6016 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says declared an interim dividend of 1.50 rupees per ordinary share
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 40.4 million, up 23.5 percent year over year