Macau gambling revenue rises 16.3 pct in April
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
WARSAW, July 25 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday Warsaw will probably appeal against a European Court of Human Rights ruling that Poland hosted a secret CIA jail.
"We're analyzing materials and it is quite probable that we will appeal against this ruling," Tusk told news conference. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
