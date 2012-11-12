WASHINGTON Nov 11 The following is a timeline of events related to the resignation of CIA Director David Petraeus, according to U.S. officials, public statements and other sources:

Spring 2006: Paula Broadwell meets David Petraeus at a Harvard University function.

2008: Broadwell decides to pursue a doctorate in public policy and conduct a case study on Petraeus' leadership. Petraeus invites her to go on a run in Washington, D.C.

2010: Petraeus is put in charge of the war in Afghanistan and Broadwell would visit and observe him in Afghanistan.

August 2011: Petraeus retires after nearly four decades in the U.S. Army.

Sept. 6, 2011: Petraeus sworn in as CIA director.

January 2012: Biography of Petraeus co-authored by Broadwell, "All In: The Education of General David Petraeus," is published.

2011-2012: Broadwell and Petraeus extramarital affair started after he left military service and ended about four months ago.

Sometime within the past four or five months - one official said "early summer" - a woman complained to the FBI about harassing emails that were later determined to have been written by Broadwell. In the course of investigating that complaint, the FBI discovered an affair between Broadwell and Petraeus.

Week of Oct. 21: Federal investigators interview Broadwell.

Week of Oct. 28: Federal investigators interview Petraeus. Prosecutors conclude afterward they likely will not bring criminal charges.

Tuesday, Nov. 6, Election Day, at about 5 p.m.: the FBI notifies Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who oversees the CIA and other intelligence agencies, about Petraeus. Clapper speaks to Petraeus that evening and again Wednesday and advises him to step down.

Wednesday, Nov. 7: Clapper informs White House National Security Council official that Petraeus may resign and President Barack Obama should be informed. The president is told about it later that day.

Thursday, Nov. 8: At 11 a.m. a Petraeus meeting with foreign dignitaries scheduled for 2:30 p.m. is canceled and his visitors are informed he has to go to the White House to meet with Obama. Petraeus meets with Obama at the White House and offers his resignation, explaining the circumstances behind it. Obama did not immediately accept the resignation.

Friday, Nov. 9 - Obama calls Petraeus and accepts his resignation.

- Clapper issues public statement: "Dave's decision to step down represents the loss of one of our nation's most respected public servants." No mention of the reason for his resignation.

- Petraeus message to CIA workforce is made public: "After being married for over 37 years, I showed extremely poor judgment by engaging in an extramarital affair."

- Obama statement: "By any measure, through his lifetime of service David Petraeus has made our country safer and stronger."

Sunday, Nov. 11 - News media report that the woman who made original complaint to FBI was Jill Kelley, described by sources as a long-time family friend who had no romantic involvement with Petraeus.